Biennial Southeast Asian football championship renamed ASEAN Hyundai Cup

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia’s biennial men's international football tournament will now be known as the ASEAN Hyundai Cup, with the unveiling of new title partner Hyundai Motor on Monday (May 26).

The announcement was made by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) at a press conference in Jakarta, attended by AFF president Khiev Sameth and general-secretary Winston Lee, Hyundai Motor Asia Pacific president Sunny Kim and representatives from SPORTFIVE, AFF's exclusive commercial partner.

The auto conglomerate will also become a presenting partner of three other major ASEAN football championships - the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup, the ASEAN Women’s MSIG Cup and the ASEAN U-23 Championship, SPORTFIVE and Hyundai said in a joint press release.

Hyundai noted that its football sponsorship history dates back to 1999, with a partnership with FIFA, later expanding to become the official sponsor for CONMEBOL Libertadores - the top club competition in South American football.

The South Korean company is the fourth title sponsor of the ASEAN championship, after Mitsubishi Electric, Suzuki and Tiger Beer.

Singapore has won the tournament four times - in 1998, 2004, 2007 and 2012.