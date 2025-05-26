Biennial Southeast Asian football championship renamed ASEAN Hyundai Cup
Hyundai will also become a presenting partner of three other major ASEAN football championships.
SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia’s biennial men's international football tournament will now be known as the ASEAN Hyundai Cup, with the unveiling of new title partner Hyundai Motor on Monday (May 26).
The announcement was made by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) at a press conference in Jakarta, attended by AFF president Khiev Sameth and general-secretary Winston Lee, Hyundai Motor Asia Pacific president Sunny Kim and representatives from SPORTFIVE, AFF's exclusive commercial partner.
The auto conglomerate will also become a presenting partner of three other major ASEAN football championships - the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup, the ASEAN Women’s MSIG Cup and the ASEAN U-23 Championship, SPORTFIVE and Hyundai said in a joint press release.
Hyundai noted that its football sponsorship history dates back to 1999, with a partnership with FIFA, later expanding to become the official sponsor for CONMEBOL Libertadores - the top club competition in South American football.
The South Korean company is the fourth title sponsor of the ASEAN championship, after Mitsubishi Electric, Suzuki and Tiger Beer.
Singapore has won the tournament four times - in 1998, 2004, 2007 and 2012.
According to the press release, the Hyundai Cup is Hyundai's "first partnership with ASEAN football as it strategically targets Southeast Asia for growth".
Mr Kim said: "Football is more than a sport for Hyundai, it’s a platform that unites and empowers communities.
"With over 26 years of global partnerships, we see ASEAN as a region where football’s spirit thrives. This sponsorship aligns with our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ by supporting education, inclusion, and sustainable growth."
Mr Sameth said that Hyundai’s "legacy of excellence and its unwavering commitment" to the global football community align perfectly with AFF’s mission to grow and develop the sport across Southeast Asia.
"The ASEAN Hyundai Cup embodies the highest aspirations of our region’s players, fans and nations. Together with Hyundai, we are poised to write an exciting new chapter, one that will inspire future generations, strengthen our communities, and proudly showcase the boundless spirit of ASEAN to the world," he said.
SPORTFIVE president and board chairman Seamus O’Brien said that Hyundai's partnership "heralds an important era for ASEAN football".
"We are very excited to work with Hyundai and the AFF to further elevate the Hyundai Cup’s stature, strengthen its position as ratings leader, and as importantly, to support Hyundai’s ambitions to achieve market leadership," said Mr O'Brien.