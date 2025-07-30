Affordability the key as 2027 World Cup ticketing plan unveiled

SYDNEY :More than 2.5 million tickets, some for pool matches priced as low as A$40 ($26.04), will be available for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, which organisers say is the most for any edition of the global showpiece.

World Rugby are determined that the expanded 24-team tournament be accessible to as many people as possible and more than a million tickets for every stage will be priced at under A$100.

At the other end of the scale, those who want to guarantee their access to tickets can purchase one of 2,027 "Superfan passes", which for A$750 will entitle them to buy tickets for any of the 52 matches, including the final.

Those passes will go on sale next week, while other fans will soon be able to sign up for a closed pre-sale of tickets to take place early next year.

"We can proudly say that this 11th edition will be the most accessible ... Rugby World Cup ever with a range of pricing options," Brett Robinson, the chairman of World Rugby, told a news conference.

"This special event is for everyone, from families across Australia, families within our seven host cities, for fans travelling from Paris, Buenos Aires and Tokyo, because rugby's biggest stage should be open for all."

Fans were required to fork out A$149 to A$649 for tickets to this week's third test between Australia and the British & Irish Lions at Sydney's Stadium Australia.

Australia co-hosted the inaugural World Cup with New Zealand in 1987 and the 2003 tournament alone. But rugby has struggled for fans and attention in the country over the last decade or so as the Wallabies have struggled on the pitch.

"Our mission is bold," Robinson added. "We want to reignite Australia's love of our game. We want to bring people together from around the world.

"We want to shine a light on our sport's enduring values, those of respect, passion, integrity, solidarity, because rugby, at its best, is a powerful force. It changes lives."

($1 = 1.5363 Australian dollars)