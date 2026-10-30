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Afghanistan's Rashid becomes first men's player to claim 200 T20I wickets
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Afghanistan's Rashid becomes first men's player to claim 200 T20I wickets

Afghanistan's Rashid becomes first men's player to claim 200 T20I wickets

Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group B - England v Afghanistan - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan - February 26, 2025 Afghanistan's Rashid Khan reacts REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

30 Oct 2026 02:01AM (Updated: 30 Oct 2026 02:05AM)
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(Corrects 39 to 29 in bullet three)

Oct 29 : Former Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan became the first bowler to claim 200 wickets in men's Twenty20 internationals on Thursday, reaching the milestone during Afghanistan's second T20 against Zimbabwe in Sharjah.

• The leg-spinner brought up the landmark when he trapped Tadiwanashe Marumani lbw for two in the ninth over.

• Rashid achieved the feat in his 120th T20 international, with the 28-year-old boasting an average of 13.96 and an economy rate of 6.13 in the format. His record includes two five-wicket hauls, with best figures of 5-3.

• The Afghan sits comfortably atop the list of leading wicket-takers in men's T20 internationals with 200 wickets, 29 clear of England's Adil Rashid in second place.

• Rashid Khan became the first Afghanistan bowler to reach 200 ODI wickets during a match against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi in October last year.

Source: Reuters
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