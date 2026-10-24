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African Champions League holders knocked out in second round
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African Champions League holders knocked out in second round

African Champions League holders knocked out in second round

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Intercontinental Cup - Mamelodi Sundowns v Al Ahli - Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa - September 19, 2026 Mamelodi Sundowns players huddle during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

24 Oct 2026 04:24AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2026 04:29AM)
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PRETORIA, Oct 23 : Holders Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa were bundled out of the African Champions League in the second preliminary round on Friday, beaten on the away goals rule by Wiliete from Angola.

The second leg at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria finished 1-1 five days after the two sides had played out a goalless draw in Lubango in the first leg last Sunday.

Sundowns went ahead after 11 minutes through Tashreeq Matthews but Angola international Mabululu equalised four minutes into the second half.

Wiliete then produced a stout rearguard action to reach the group phase for the first time.

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The lineup for the next round, where 16 teams will be divided into four groups, will be decided on Sunday when the last of the preliminary round matches are played.

Sundowns qualified for the group phase in the previous 11 editions of the Champions League and their defeat ranks among the competition's biggest shocks.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
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