Afridi replaces Rizwan as Pakistan ODI captain

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has replaced wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan's one day international captain, the country's cricket board (PCB) said.

Rizwan was appointed white-ball captain in October last year but the side have struggled for consistency under his guidance and failed to reach the knockout stages of the Champions Trophy earlier this year. They also suffered a 2-1 loss in West Indies in August.

Pakistan are currently playing a test series against South Africa and will play three ODIs against them next month.

"Shaheen’s appointment for the upcoming series was finalised today following a meeting held in Islamabad, which was attended by white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, Director High Performance Aqib Javed and members of the selection committee," the PCB said in a statement late on Monday.

It made no mention of Afridi's tenure.

Afridi also had a brief stint as Pakistan's Twenty20 captain last year but that ended shortly after a 4-1 series defeat in New Zealand.