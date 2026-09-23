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Agassi tells Raducanu not to judge effort by results in comeback journey
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Agassi tells Raducanu not to judge effort by results in comeback journey

Agassi tells Raducanu not to judge effort by results in comeback journey
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Queen's Club Championships - Queen's Club, London, Britain - June 14, 2026 Britain's Emma Raducanu looks dejected after losing her final match against Croatia's Donna Vekic Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo
Agassi tells Raducanu not to judge effort by results in comeback journey
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 25, 2026 John McEnroe of the U.S. walks onto the court ahead of his doubles exhibition match with Switzerland's Roger Federer against Andre Agassi of the U.S. and Andy Roddick of the U.S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
23 Sep 2026 07:17PM
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Sept 23 : Andre Agassi advised former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu to avoid judging her effort by her results and be comfortable with herself, after she said his autobiography inspired her attempts to shake off a five-year performance slump in the majors.

Eight-times Grand Slam winner Agassi endured a four-year barren spell between winning the 1995 Australian Open and 1999 French Open, during which his ranking fell to 141st in the world.

The American wrote about his battle to regain his form in his autobiography in 2009. Briton Raducanu, 23, has not reached the last eight of a major since her shock 2021 U.S. Open triumph.

"I would encourage her to focus on being the best of herself on a daily basis, but don't judge that by results or thinking that somehow you have to be 100 per cent," Agassi told the BBC on Wednesday.

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"You have to learn to be 100 per cent of whatever percent you're at (and) be comfortable in your own identity inside of that, not what people say."

Japan's Naomi Osaka, who won her fourth Grand Slam in 2021, also took inspiration from Agassi's book last year, when she reached the U.S. Open semi-finals for the first time in five years.

Source: Reuters
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