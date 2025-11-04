Agent threatened Premier League player with a gun-Media reports

LONDON :A soccer agent has been arrested after threatening a Premier League player with a gun, British media reported on Monday.

The BBC and other media reported the player, who is in his 20s but cannot legally be identified, was threatened in London on September 6 in a late-night incident while with a friend.

The Sun said the 31-year-old accused, also unnamed, was arrested two days later and given bail on September 9 on condition there was no contact with the player.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Reuters has approached the Metropolitan Police for a comment.