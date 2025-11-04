Logo
Agent threatened Premier League player with a gun-Media reports
General view of the Premier League ball before a match. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley , London, Britain - September 27, 2025

04 Nov 2025 03:15AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2025 03:41AM)
LONDON :A soccer agent has been arrested after threatening a Premier League player with a gun, British media reported on Monday.

The BBC and other media reported the player, who is in his 20s but cannot legally be identified, was threatened in London on September 6 in a late-night incident while with a friend.

The Sun said the 31-year-old accused, also unnamed, was arrested two days later and given bail on September 9 on condition there was no contact with the player.

No injuries were reported in the incident. 

Reuters has approached the Metropolitan Police for a comment.

Source: Reuters
