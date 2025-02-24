Ahmed named as Carse's replacement in England's Champions Trophy squad

Fast bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to injury and spinner Rehan Ahmed has been named as his replacement in the England squad, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

Carse played in England's five-wicket loss to Australia in their opening game on Saturday, taking one wicket and conceding 69 runs in his seven overs.

The 29-year-old missed a training session with England on Monday due to a blister on a toe on his left foot.

England next face Afghanistan in a Group B match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan on Wednesday.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 has approved Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for Brydon Carse in the England squad," the ICC said in a statement.

"Ahmed, who has played six ODIs, was named as a replacement after Carse was ruled out due to an injury to the toe."

Ahmed, who has taken 10 wickets in five ODI innings, will join the England squad this week.

England are winless and sit third in the Group B standings behind South Africa and Australia.