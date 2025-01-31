Ajax end Galatasaray's long unbeaten streak

Logo
Soccer Football - Europa League - Ajax Amsterdam v Galatasaray - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - January 30, 2025 Ajax Amsterdam's Brian Brobbey in action with Galatasaray's Yunus Akgun REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Europa League - Ajax Amsterdam v Galatasaray - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - January 30, 2025 Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen scores their first goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Europa League - Ajax Amsterdam v Galatasaray - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - January 30, 2025 Ajax Amsterdam's Kian Fitz-Jim in action REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Europa League - Ajax Amsterdam v Galatasaray - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - January 30, 2025 Ajax Amsterdam's Mika Godts receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - Europa League - Ajax Amsterdam v Galatasaray - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - January 30, 2025 Ajax Amsterdam's Kian Fitz-Jim celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
31 Jan 2025 06:11AM
AMSTERDAM : Ajax Amsterdam made sure of a placein the Europa League playoffs as they beat Galatasaray 2-1 at home on Thursday and went above the Turkish league leaders in the final group standings.

Ajax finished the group in 12th spot while Galatasaray were 14th, also through to the next phase, but saw their 26-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Bertrand Traore scored in the 23rd minute to put Ajax, who started the last night 16th in the standings, ahead before turning provider for Kian Fitz-Jim 13 minutes into the second half.

Galatasaray, whose last defeat was to Swiss club Young Boys in the preliminary round of the Champions League in August, had chances to preserve their record but only got a late consolation from Victor Osimhen in added time.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

