Al Ahli sign French midfielder Millot from Stuttgart
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Final - Arminia Bielefeld v VFB Stuttgart - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - May 24, 2025 VfB Stuttgart's Enzo Millot celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler/File Photo

10 Aug 2025 04:00AM
Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli have signed French attacking midfielder Enzo Millot from Vfb Stuttgart, the clubs announced on Saturday.

“Al Ahli Club Company has completed the signing of French international Enzo Millot from Stuttgart on a three-year deal,” the AFC Champions League Elite winners said on their website.

Neither club provided financial details, but local media said the Saudi Pro League club had paid 30 million euros ($34.92 million) for the 23-year-old midfielder.

Millot joined Stuttgart in 2021 and played 37 games in all competitions, scoring eight goals and as many assists last season. He netted twice in their 4-2 German Cup final win over Arminia Bielefeld in May.

Al Ahli coach Matthias Jaissle praised Millot as “technically gifted with excellent tactical intelligence”.

($1 = 0.8592 euros)

Source: Reuters
