Al-Ahly midfielder Ashour to miss remainder of Club World Cup with broken collarbone
Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Group A - Al Ahly v Inter Miami CF - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 14, 2025 Al Ahly's Emam Ashour receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Marco Bello
Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Group A - Al Ahly v Inter Miami CF - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 14, 2025 Al Ahly's Emam Ashour walks off the pitch after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Marco Bello
15 Jun 2025 03:55PM
Al Ahly midfielder Emam Ashour will miss the remainder of the 2025 Club World Cup after scans confirmed he had suffered a broken collarbone, the Egyptian club announced on Sunday.

Ashour left the opening match of the revamped competition against Inter Miami, which ended in a goalless draw, in tears after injuring his shoulder.

"Medical examinations on Emam Ashour in a Miami hospital showed he sustained a broken collarbone, and he will miss the remaining matches in the Club World Cup," Al Ahly doctor Ahmed Gaballah said via the club's account on X.

Ashour, who had previously suffered a serious shoulder injury while playing for the Egyptian national team in 2024, initially fell early in the game and received treatment on the sidelines before returning briefly and missing a one-on-one chance.

However, the 27-year-old Egyptian Premier League top scorer was unable to continue and asked to be substituted in the 14th minute, being replaced by Ahmed Sayed (Zizo).

Source: Reuters
