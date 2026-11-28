BOLOGNA, Italy, Nov 28 : Carlos Alcaraz made a triumphant return to Davis Cup action on Saturday by thrashing Britain's Arthur Fery to send Spain into a mouth-watering final showdown against holders Italy.

The world number three was in total control inside the BolognaFiere Arena to outclass Fery 6-2 6-1 and give his side an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Earlier, Spain's new rising force Rafael Jodar beat a battling Cameron Norrie 6-2 7-5.

Spain will now seek to avenge last year's final loss to Italy in Sunday's showpiece.

Alcaraz had tape on his right knee and a strapping on his left thigh but was never really extended by an overpowered Fery who rose to become British number one after a stunning run to the Wimbledon semi-finals in July.

The seven-times Grand Slam champion will now set his sights on ticking off one of the few major prizes to elude him by propelling Spain to their first title since 2019.

Britain's defeat ended the 16-year reign of captain Leon Smith who will now step down.