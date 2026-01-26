Alcaraz braced for De Minaur quarter-final clash at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Jan 26 : The Australian Open quarter-finals get underway on Tuesday, with world number one Carlos Alcaraz taking on Alex de Minaur while twice champion Aryna Sabalenka faces American Iva Jovic.

TOP MEN'S MATCH: ALCARAZ V DE MINAUR

Alcaraz has cruised through the tournament without dropping a set in his quest to complete the career Grand Slam but faces his toughest test yet against Australia's De Minaur.

The mercury is set to hit 45 degrees Celsius (113F) in Melbourne on Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, and the roof at Rod Laver Arena is expected to be closed.

A partisan crowd backing the home favourite will only add to the cauldron-like atmosphere.

"I have to control the things that I can control," said Alcaraz, who will play in the night session.

"If it is going to be really, really hot on Tuesday and the roof is going to be closed, I have to accept that and just try to play my best tennis indoor."

Alcaraz has a perfect 5-0 record against De Minaur, though the pair have never met at a Grand Slam.

TOP WOMEN'S MATCH: GAUFF V SVITOLINA

Coco Gauff came through a three-set thriller to beat Karolina Muchova in the fourth round, a victory which may give the world number three confidence she can go all the way at Melbourne Park.

Gauff had won all four of her previous meetings with Muchova and went on to win the title each time.

"I don't think I'm going to think about that, but if I do win, then I guess I have her to thank," the 21-year-old American said.

Gauff takes on Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the last eight. They have met three times, with Gauff winning the last two.

ZVEREV HOPES FOR END TO SINNER-ALCARAZ DUOPOLY

When Alexander Zverev had his breakthrough on the men's tour in 2017 it seemed like the sky was the limit for the German, but the better part of a decade later he is still seeking his first Grand Slam title.

In that time, he has gone from hunting the 'Big Three' of Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to now chasing Jannik Sinner and Alcaraz.

"Back then the Slams were kind of set. Australia, Novak was winning. Roland Garros was Rafa's slam to lose," Zverev told reporters.

"Wimbledon it was always between Roger and Novak. There were not maybe as many openings... At the same time, the last two years all four majors were going to Sinner and Alcaraz all the time. Maybe it changes this year."

The world number three is on course to meet Alcaraz in the semi-finals but he will have to get past Learner Tien first.

Zverev has a 1-1 record against the American, who knocked out Daniil Medvedev in the last round.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY

Order of play on the 10th day of the Australian Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

ROD LAVER ARENA

Day session (0030 GMT/1130 AEDT)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v 29-Iva Jovic (U.S.)

Day session (0230 GMT/1330 AEDT)

3-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 25-Learner Tien (U.S.)

Night session (0800 GMT/1900 AEDT)

3-Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 12-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v 6-Alex de Minaur (Australia)