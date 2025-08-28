Alcaraz cruises into third round with commanding win over Bellucci

NEW YORK :Carlos Alcaraz powered into the third round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday with a dominant 6-1 6-0 6-3 win over Italy's Mattia Bellucci on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Spaniard broke his opponent's serve seven times without facing a single break point in the first match of the evening session, sending down 32 winners and winning 86 per cent of his first serve points.

Second seed Alcaraz, champion in 2022, ensured there would be no repeat of his second-round exit last year, setting the tone by breaking Bellucci twice at the start of the opening set, showcasing his powerful forehand and sharp volleys.

"I played great from the beginning to the last ball," Alcaraz said in his on-court interview.

"I know Mattia's level and today wasn't his day. I tried to make the most of his mistakes, trying to be in the match getting a good rhythm.

"I think a few things have to improve that I didn't feel as good as I wanted, but in general, I'm really happy with the performance."

The Italian got a cheer from the crowd when he got on the board to avoid a bagel in the first set, but there was no stopping Alcaraz from delivering a flawless 6-0 sweep in the second.

Bellucci struggled to find any rhythm against the Spaniard's aggression from the baseline, but to his credit attempted to mount a fightback in the third set, holding serve in the opening game and pushing Alcaraz in several tight exchanges.

However, the Spaniard's crucial break to lead 4-3 proved decisive as he closed out the set 6-3, with his opponent handing him the win with a double fault on match point.

Next up for Alcaraz is a third-round clash with Italian Luciano Darderi.