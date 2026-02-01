Alcaraz denies Djokovic at Melbourne Park fortress to complete career Grand Slam

MELBOURNE, Feb 1 : Carlos Alcaraz denied Novak Djokovic again as he floored the record-chasing Serb in his Melbourne Park stronghold to claim a first Australian Open title on Sunday and become the youngest man to win all four majors.

Thwarting Djokovic's bid for an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title, the 22-year-old Spaniard claimed his seventh with a 2-6 6-2 6-3 7-5 win at Rod Laver Arena a year after losing to the Serb in the quarter-finals.

"Nobody knows how hard I've been working to get this trophy to taste this moment," said Alcaraz.

"It's a great feeling. Completing a career Grand Slam was something that was on my mind."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Don Budge's record as the youngest career Slam winner had stood for nearly 88 years since the American won the 1938 French Open two days before his 23rd birthday.

Alcaraz's milestone may also last generations, having been achieved by one of the most devastating talents the game has seen.

Djokovic felt the full brunt of it as Alcaraz shrugged off an edgy start and ran the Serb into the ground as fellow Spaniard Rafa Nadal beamed from the front row.

Breaking the 10-times champion twice in each of the second and third sets to nudge in front, Alcaraz struck the decisive blow at 6-5 when Djokovic hit long on the first match point.

Falling in a heap on the court, the overwhelmed Alcaraz rose to his feet and rushed to his player's box to celebrate as his team shouted "Vamos!"

Alcaraz will have a new tattoo of a kangaroo to mark the triumph, joining the other Grand Slam symbols inked on his skin.

Djokovic was a gracious runner-up and said he was happy with his tournament - but having his 10-match unbeaten run in Melbourne Park finals ended was a tough blow.

"It's a bitter feeling, but nevertheless I have to be content with this result," he said.

"When you draw a line and you make an assessment of what happened in the last couple of weeks, it's an incredible achievement for me to be able to play finals, be a couple of sets away maybe to win a championship."

GOLDEN YEARS

Earlier on court, the Serb smiled ruefully as Alcaraz chased down his pile-driving shots and returned them with interest.

It was, after all, like pages out of the Serb's playbook from his golden years.

Since winning his 24th Grand Slam title at the 2023 U.S. Open, drawing level with Margaret Court at the top of the all-time list, Djokovic has been stopped by Alcaraz in three major finals.

He may never have had a better chance than at this tournament.

He had a walk-over into the last eight and advanced to the semi-finals after Lorenzo Musetti retired injured after winning the first two sets.

Still, Djokovic knocked out double defending champion Jannik Sinner to reach the final and it seemed another miracle might unfold early in Sunday's final when the Serb smashed through Alcaraz's defences in a brilliant first set.

However, at 1-1 in the second, the game swung sharply when Alcaraz thrashed a shot into the net cord and the ball dribbled over for a cheap point.

Exasperated, Djokovic blasted a wild forehand wide then missed a backhand volley to be broken for the first time.

The Serb's game duly imploded as Alcaraz won four of the next five games to level the match at a set apiece.

Djokovic exited the court to regroup but Alcaraz went to another level when play resumed.

The Serb tried to go with him, cancelling one threat when Alcaraz chased down a lob with a 'tweener' through his legs.

Djokovic scrambled to hit a backhand around the net post, only for Alcaraz to pick it off in an open court to the delight of a clapping Nadal.

Under relentless pressure, the Serb was broken again and was soon hanging by his fingernails.

Serving at 5-3 down, he began struggling with cramp.

He saved four set points but finally crumbled, swinging hard and wide down the line.

Djokovic called for a physio at the change of ends and popped a pill but there was little relief from Alcaraz.

He had to fight off six break points in an 11-minute service game to hold to 1-1 in the fourth set.

With tension rising, Djokovic jokingly invited Nadal to stand in for him. He later tried to rally the crowd.

They roared when he raised a break point at 4-4 but gasped when he blew it with a forehand.

Alcaraz ultimately made him pay for the miss and marched on to become the first man under 23 to win seven Grand Slam titles.

His latest came six weeks after a shock split with long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, which some pundits thought might harm him.

"I came here just playing for myself, playing for my team," said Alcaraz.

"I'm just happy to prove all the people were wrong."