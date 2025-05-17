Alcaraz marches into first Italian Open final

World number three Carlos Alcaraz reached the Italian Open final for the first time after a thrilling 6-3 7-6(4) win over local hope Lorenzo Musetti on Friday.

Fans in Rome hoping for an all-Italian final were left disappointed as the Spaniard won in a contest that lasted a little over two hours.

"Today the crowd was for Lorenzo, so it wasn't easy. It was great, honestly. The atmosphere was great," said Alcaraz, who will next face either world number one and Italian favourite Jannik Sinner or American Tommy Paul.

"I have to say thank you for them being respectful as well. Obviously there are some times they were cheering for him in some moments between serves... But in general, they were respectful. So I have to thank them."

Musetti, eager to avenge his loss to Alcaraz in last month's Monte Carlo final, started the match with high intensity but the Spaniard took the lead with a double break in the first set.

As Alcaraz powered through to take the opening set, a frustrated Musetti smashed his racquet and even slapped himself before the home crowd came to his rescue.

Musetti took the lead in the second set and was 4-2 before the Spaniard fought back to level the set. The Italian saved a match point and forced a tiebreak but Alcaraz cruised to victory.

"Today was a really difficult day with the conditions, the wind was tough to play with," Alcaraz added.

"It wasn't about playing brilliant, spectacular tennis. It was about playing smart tennis, playing solid, going to the point when you can, and waiting for the chance to play aggressively. I think I did that pretty well."

Sinner and Paul play their semi-final later on Friday.