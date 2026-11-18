TURIN, Italy, Nov 18 : World number three Carlos Alcaraz eased past Daniil Medvedev 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday to move to the brink of a semi-final spot at the season-ending ATP Finals.

Alcaraz, seeking his maiden ATP Finals title, has now stretched his winning run to 11 matches after clinching back-to-back titles in Vienna and Paris. He has won three titles since coming back to the tour at the US Open following a four-month break due to a wrist injury.

He must wait for the other group match between Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe to find out whether he has secured a last-four spot with a match to spare.

The 23-year-old found little resistance as he clinched the first set thanks to two consecutive breaks. Alcaraz picked up where he left off with another early break in the second and Medvedev, ATP Finals champion six years ago, was unable to match the Spaniard's power.

Alcaraz, who this year became the youngest man to ‌complete the career Grand Slam when he claimed his seventh major title at the Australian Open, took a medical timeout and had his left thigh bandaged.

It had no impact on his game, however, as he served out the match and clinched victory when Medvedev sent a return into the net.