Alcaraz stays perfect at ATP Finals with thrilling win over Fritz
Tennis - ATP Finals - Turin - Palasport Olimpico, Turin, Italy - November 11, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his group stage match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals - Turin - Palasport Olimpico, Turin, Italy - November 11, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz hugs Taylor Fritz of the U.S. after winning his group stage match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals - Turin - Palasport Olimpico, Turin, Italy - November 11, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his group stage match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals - Turin - Palasport Olimpico, Turin, Italy - November 11, 2025 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in action during his group stage match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals - Turin - Palasport Olimpico, Turin, Italy - November 11, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his group stage match against Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
12 Nov 2025 12:27AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2025 12:39AM)
TURIN, Italy :World number one Carlos Alcaraz came under extreme pressure before overcoming American Taylor Fritz 6-7(2) 7-5 6-3 in a thrilling round-robin match at the ATP Finals on Tuesday, leaving the Spaniard on two wins from two.

Last year's finalist Fritz played the tennis of his life, as both men served up the best encounter of the season-ending championships so far, but the American ran out of steam as Alcaraz turned on the style and took the deciding set with ease.

Alcaraz and Fritz had won their opening Jimmy Connors Group matches, and the Spaniard looked in real trouble when the American took the opening set in a tiebreak. Alcaraz faced break points in the second set but rallied back to draw level.

Fritz began to tire, and Alcaraz broke to lead 4-2 in the final set before wrapping up the two hours and 48 minutes win by serving out to love.

Alcaraz will be assured of a semi-final place if Alex de Minaur defeats Lorenzo Musetti in the evening match.

Source: Reuters
