Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alcaraz strolls into French Open second round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Alcaraz strolls into French Open second round

Alcaraz strolls into French Open second round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his first round match against Italy's Giulio Zeppieri REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Alcaraz strolls into French Open second round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his first round match against Italy's Giulio Zeppieri REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Alcaraz strolls into French Open second round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his first round match against Italy's Giulio Zeppieri REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Alcaraz strolls into French Open second round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his first round match against Italy's Giulio Zeppieri REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Alcaraz strolls into French Open second round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 26, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his first round match against Italy's Giulio Zeppieri REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
26 May 2025 08:55PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :Carlos Alcaraz produced his usual mix of poise, pace and power to see off Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 6-3 6-4 6-2 and reach the second round of the French Open on Monday.

The defending champion wasted little time seeing off the world number 310 on the Suzanne Lenglen court at the Roland Garros stadium, setting up a meeting with Hungary's Fabian Marozsan.

"It was really solid, the first round of a Grand Slam is never easy, especially coming here as the defending champion," Alcaraz said to a nearly packed court after his victory.

"I started well and kept a good pace during the match, I tried to be focused on my game, to get a good rhythm. I'm really proud of my start here at Roland Garros."

Alcaraz quickly took the measure of his opponent and broke for 3-1 in the opening set as he dusted every corner of the court, setting the stage for a comfortable eighth straight win at the French Open.

Zeppieri offered more resistance in the second set, but Alcaraz snatched the decisive break in the seventh game and never looked back.

He wrapped it up on his second match point when Zeppieri netted a service return.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement