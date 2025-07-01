Alcaraz survives Fognini scare to begin Wimbledon defence with win

LONDON :Holder Carlos Alcaraz blew hot and cold on a blazing Monday at Wimbledon but the Spaniard survived a massive scare to beat dangerous Italian Fabio Fognini 7-5 6-7(5) 7-5 2-6 6-1 and reach the second round.

Alcaraz, bidding to become only the fifth man since tennis turned professional in 1968 to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles, arrived at the All England Club on an 18-match winning streak but the second seed looked out of sorts at times.

He recovered his level when it mattered most and prevailed to avoid becoming only the third defending champion to lose in the Wimbledon opening round after Manuel Santana in 1967 and Lleyton Hewitt in 2003.

A gracious Alcaraz led the tributes to Fognini in what was the 38-year-old's final Wimbledon appearance.

"First of all, I don't know why it's his last Wimbledon because the level he has shown, you know, he can still play three or four more years. It's unbelievable," Alcaraz said.

"He's a great player. I'm just a little bit sad ... but just happy to have lived and shared the court many times with him and in the locker room."

Alcaraz had to save a couple of break points at 2-1 down in the opening set and three more in his next service game before breaking for a 6-5 lead with a sublime drop shot followed by a lob as fans on Centre Court expected normal service to resume.

Fognini conceded the opening set but clawed his way back after surrendering his serve to force a tiebreak in the next and the veteran drew level at one set apiece when Alcaraz missed a simple passing shot at the net.

ICED TOWELS

Alcaraz, who frequently reached for iced towels during the changeovers, regained his grip on the match by winning the third set despite more wobbles, only to lose the next and appeared rattled heading into the decider.

He moved through the gears, however, and pumped his fists after surging to a 3-0 lead and closed out the contest with no fuss after a lengthy break due to a spectator needing medical attention in the stands.

The wobbly display was a surprise for fans of the five-times major champion, who is now on a career-best winning streak after lifting titles in Rome, the French Open and at Queen's Club.

"Well, playing the first match on Centre Court, the first match of every tournament, it's never easy," Alcaraz said.

"I've been practising pretty well. I've been playing on grass really well but at Wimbledon it's special, it's different. I could feel the difference between Wimbledon and other events. I tried to play my best, to do the best that I could.

"But I can be better. I actually have to prove in the next round. I wanted to be better but, in general, I think it was a great match."

Up next for Alcaraz is a meeting with local qualifier Oliver Tarvet and the Spaniard said he expected another tough test.

"If he's in the second round, he deserves it. He has a great level. I have to be focused ... I'll try to do the things that I didn't work on today, the serve, the return. That's really quite important on grass."