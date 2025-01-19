Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Alcaraz through to quarter-finals after Draper retires
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Alcaraz through to quarter-finals after Draper retires

Alcaraz through to quarter-finals after Draper retires
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his fourth round match against Britain's Jack Draper REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Alcaraz through to quarter-finals after Draper retires
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his fourth round match against Britain's Jack Draper REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Alcaraz through to quarter-finals after Draper retires
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2025 Britain's Jack Draper reacts during his fourth round match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Alcaraz through to quarter-finals after Draper retires
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his fourth round match against Britain's Jack Draper REUTERS/Edgar Su
Alcaraz through to quarter-finals after Draper retires
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2025 Britain's Jack Draper shakes hands with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz as he walks off the court after retiring from his fourth round match REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
19 Jan 2025 02:50PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Carlos Alcaraz reached his second Australian Open quarter-final on Sunday when his opponent Jack Draper retired injured when trailing 7-5 6-1.

Spaniard Alcaraz was well on top in the afternoon match at Rod Laver Arena against the Briton, who took a lengthy time-out between the sets.

The four-times Grand Slam champion will meet the winner of Novak Djokovic and Jiri Lehecka, who play in the evening session.

"This is not the way that I want to get through to the next round. I'm just happy to play another quarter-final here in Australia," Alcaraz said on court.

"But really sorry for Jack. He doesn't deserve to get injured. He couldn't prepare the start of the season well."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement