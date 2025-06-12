Alexander-Arnold says signing for Real Madrid is dream come true

Former Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold described his move to Real Madrid as "a dream come true" in a speech he delivered in Spanish at his official presentation at the LaLiga club on Thursday.

Liverpool-born Alexander-Arnold left his boyhood last month in a tearful farewell after securing his second Premier League winner's medal, before joining Real on a six-year deal.

According to British media reports, Real paid a fee in the region of 10 million pounds ($13.58 million) to sign the 26-year-old before his Liverpool contract ended on June 30, ensuring his availability for the Club World Cup, set to take place in the United States from June 14 to July 13.

"Thank you both to President Florentino Perez and to Real Madrid for this opportunity. Signing for a club like Real Madrid doesn't happen every day. It's a dream come true," he said.

"I'm very happy and proud to be here. I'm really looking forward to showing my game to the Madrid fans. But I'm aware that playing for Real Madrid is a big responsibility.

"I'm ready to give everything for the team and the fans. I can't wait to show my game, win many titles, become a champion, grow, and enjoy every moment alongside the best players in the world."

Alexander-Arnold will wear the number 12 shirt at Real, as Spanish football regulations prohibit the use of his former Liverpool number, 66. He will display his first name, 'Trent', on his shirt, saying it is easier to understand for Spanish speakers.

($1 = 0.7362 pounds)