All Blacks captain Barrett back for Wallabies re-match, Fainga'anuku on wing

MELBOURNE :Scott Barrett will lead the All Blacks in the final Rugby Championship match against Australia after recovering from injury, while Leicester Fainga'anuku has been named on the wing for his first test since the 2023 World Cup.

Barrett missed the 33-24 win over the Wallabies at Eden Park with a shoulder problem but will slot straight back into the second row in place of the dropped Fabian Holland.

Fainga'nuku, who returned from France this season, replaces the injured Caleb Clarke on the left wing among three changes to the backline in the match-day squad released on Thursday.

Coach Scott Robertson has dropped outside centre Billy Proctor and replaced him with Quinn Tupaea, while handing the injured Beauden Barrett's number 10 jersey to Damian McKenzie for the match at Perth Stadium.

Peter Lakai has been promoted from the bench to number eight, swapping with Wallace Sititi, while Fletcher Newell and Tamaiti Williams have replaced injured props Tyrel Lomax and Ethan de Groot.

The rash of injuries from Eden Park has forced Robertson to shake up his bench, with a recall for dumped winger/centre Rieko Ioane, Ruben Love and props George Bower and Pasilio Tosi.

New Zealand are second in the Rugby Championship table, a point behind defending champions South Africa, and can claim the title with victory in Perth if the Springboks stumble against Argentina at Twickenham.

Third-placed Australia, four points behind South Africa, also have a shot at the title if the Pumas can deny the Springboks.

"We saw how competitive and determined the Wallabies were in Auckland last weekend, staying in the fight right to the end," Robertson said in a statement.

"We expect another tough contest this Saturday.

"It's all up for grabs in what has been the most even Rugby Championship we've ever seen; and we're here to cap off this competition with a performance we can be proud of."

Team: 15-Will Jordan, 14-Leroy Carter, 13-Quinn Tupaea, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Leicester Fainga'anuku, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-Cam Roigard, 8-Peter Lakai, 7-Ardie Savea, 6-Simon Parker, 5-Tupou Vaa'i, 4-Scott Barrett (captain), 3-Fletcher Newell, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Tamaiti Williams

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17-George Bower, 18-Pasilio Tosi, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Wallace Sititi, 21-Cortez Ratima, 22-Rieko Ioane, 23-Ruben Love.