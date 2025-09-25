All Blacks captain Barrett out of Australia clash, veterans return

New Zealand captain Scott Barrett has been ruled out of the Rugby Championship test against Australia at Eden Park on Saturday in one of four changes to the starting 15 from the record defeat by South Africa.

Coach Scott Robertson said Barrett had played with a shoulder injury in the 43-10 loss to the Springboks at Wellington, the heaviest test defeat in the nation's history.

"He thought it might have been right to get through this weekend but it's clearly not," Robertson told a press conference on Thursday.

Loose forward Ardie Savea will lead the team three weeks after playing a big part in the All Blacks' 24-17 win over the Springboks at Eden Park, where he celebrated his 100th test.

The hosts' stunning capitulation in Wellington, where they conceded 36 unanswered points after half-time, shocked home fans and left some demanding wholesale changes to the team.

But barring a shake-up of his bench, Robertson has backed most of his players to redeem themselves at their Auckland stronghold where they are unbeaten in the last 51 matches dating back to 1994.

"We believe a lot of the combinations and the cohesion of a group that won a few weeks ago here, it's really important for us to keep that connection," he said.

"They won a title fight together and it's their opportunity to go and do it again this weekend."

Veteran hooker Codie Taylor was part of that "title fight" and has been recalled to the front row after missing Wellington with concussion.

Seasoned lock Patrick Tuipulotu has recovered from a facial fracture and takes a spot on the bench, while Robertson's preferred scrumhalf Cameron Roigard will take the number nine shirt from the injured Noah Hotham.

Both Tuipulotu and Roigard make their first appearances in this year's Rugby Championship, while Caleb Clarke will play his first test of the season on the left wing after recovering from a high ankle problem.

"He's got a great skillset, doesn't he?" Robertson said of Clarke. "Aerially and a left-foot kick, good power winger."

With rookie Leroy Carter shifting to the right wing and Will Jordan reverting to fullback, playmaker Damian McKenzie has been demoted to the bench in place of the dropped Ruben Love.

HIGH STAKES

The stakes are high at Eden Park, where Rugby Championship leaders Australia can eliminate New Zealand if they win with a bonus point.

However, the Wallabies will need to defy history. They have not beaten the hosts at Eden Park since 1986.

Robertson will hope a rejigged bench can steer the All Blacks home after their collapse in Wellington.

Loose forward Peter Lakai and fit-again scrumhalf Cortez Ratima have been included in the reserves in place of the dropped Du'Plessis Kirifi and Finlay Christie.

Robertson has again overlooked powerful centre Leicester Fainga'anuku, sticking with Billy Proctor and Jordie Barrett in the midfield, and Quinn Tupaea as cover from the bench.

Team: 15-Will Jordan, 14-Leroy Carter, 13-Billy Proctor, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Cam Roigard, 8-Wallace Sititi, 7-Ardie Savea (captain), 6-Simon Parker, 5-Tupou Vaa’i, 4-Fabian Holland, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Peter Lakai, 21-Cortez Ratima, 22-Quinn Tupaea, 23-Damian McKenzie.