All Blacks captain Barrett ruled out of Australia clash, veterans return

New Zealand captain Scott Barrett has been ruled out of the Rugby Championship test against Australia at Eden Park on Saturday in one of four changes to the starting 15 from the record defeat by South Africa.

Lock Barrett has been struck down by a shoulder injury and replaced by Fabian Holland but the skipper is expected to be available for the final test against the Wallabies in Perth, New Zealand Rugby said on Thursday.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has declined to swing the axe freely after their 43-10 loss to the Springboks at Wellington, the heaviest test defeat in the nation's history.

However, veteran hooker Codie Taylor is back in the front row after clearing concussion protocols, while seasoned lock Patrick Tuipulotu has recovered from a facial fracture and takes a spot on the bench.

Robertson's preferred scrumhalf Cameron Roigard will take the number nine shirt from the injured Noah Hotham after missing two months with a foot injury, while Caleb Clarke will play his first test of the season on the left wing after recovering from a high ankle problem.

With rookie Leroy Carter shifting to the right wing and Will Jordan reverting to fullback, playmaker Damian McKenzie has been demoted to the bench in place of the dropped Ruben Love.

The stakes are high at Eden Park, where Rugby Championship leaders Australia can eliminate the hosts if they win with a bonus point.

However, the Wallabies will need to defy history having not won at New Zealand's stronghold since 1986.

The All Blacks are unbeaten at Eden Park in 51 successive matches since their defeat by France in a 1994 classic, the most successful streak at a single venue in test rugby.

Robertson will hope a rejigged bench can steer the All Blacks to safety after his reserves failed to stop the Springboks piling on 36 unanswered points in Wellington.

Loose forward Peter Lakai and fit-again scrumhalf Cortez Ratima have been included in the reserves in place of the dropped Du'Plessis Kirifi and Finlay Christie.

Robertson again overlooked powerful centre Leicester Fainga'anuku for his match-day squad, opting to stick with Billy Proctor and Jordie Barrett in the starting midfield with Quinn Tupaea providing cover from the bench.

"With all teams being two (wins) from four in this Rugby Championship, we all have everything to play for in these final two rounds," said Robertson.

"We are preparing for a strong Australian side and understand the importance of this match and the Bledisloe Cup.

"There is a lot to play for on Saturday evening."

Eden Park and the Perth rematch double as the Bledisloe Cup, the annual series contested by the trans-Tasman neighbours.

New Zealand have held the Bledisloe trophy in an unbroken reign since 2003.

Team: 15-Will Jordan, 14-Leroy Carter, 13-Billy Proctor, 12-Jordie Barrett (vice-captain), 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Cam Roigard, 8-Wallace Sititi, 7-Ardie Savea (captain), 6-Simon Parker, 5-Tupou Vaa’i, 4-Fabian Holland, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Peter Lakai, 21-Cortez Ratima, 22-Quinn Tupaea, 23-Damian McKenzie.