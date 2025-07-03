All Blacks coach Robertson rings changes, names four debutants for France

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson sprung a number of surprises in his first match-day squad of the season, including four debutants and a new-look back row for the series-opening test against a depleted France in Dunedin on Saturday.

Uncapped lock Fabian Holland will start in the second row next to captain Scott Barrett, while Christian Lio-Willie will play his first test at number eight, moving enforcer Ardie Savea to openside flanker.

Tupou Vaa'i, who played mostly as a lock for the Waikato Chiefs in Super Rugby this season, will start in the number six jersey following injuries to loose forwards Wallace Sititi (ankle) and Luke Jacobson (concussion).

Prop Ollie Norris and loose forward Du’Plessis Kirifi will hope to debut off the bench as the All Blacks look to snap a three-game losing streak to the French.

"This is a huge moment for these men and their families; we are all thrilled for them," Robertson said of the debutants in a media release on Thursday.

"For Fabian and Christian, it will be special to debut in front of a Dunedin home crowd and I am sure Fabian’s Highlanders supporters and Christian’s Otago fans will be out in full force.

"Ollie and Du’Plessis have both shown their class in Super Rugby this year and we know they are ready."

With winger Mark Tele'a not selected after opting to play abroad in Japan, Rieko Ioane has shifted to the wing after long being deployed in the midfield.

Two-test Billy Proctor will instead wear the number 13 jersey behind inside centre Jordie Barrett.

Robertson has stuck with Beauden Barrett and Cam Roigard as his starting halves, while naming Will Jordan at fullback, relegating Chiefs flyhalf Damian McKenzie as an impact player off the bench.

France, who will name their team later on Thursday, have brought a raw squad including 17 uncapped players for their first tour of New Zealand since their 3-0 defeat in 2018.

"Facing France is always special; they bring intensity, flair, and physicality," said Robertson.

"We are ready for the challenge and what better place to kick it off than under the roof in Dunedin, in front of a packed home crowd."

New Zealand team:

15–Will Jordan, 14–Sevu Reece, 13–Billy Proctor, 12–Jordie Barrett, 11–Rieko Ioane, 10–Beauden Barrett, 9–Cam Roigard, 8–Christian Lio-Willie, 7–Ardie Savea, 6–Tupou Vaa’i, 5–Fabian Holland, 4–Scott Barrett (capt), 3–Fletcher Newell, 2–Codie Taylor, 1–Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16–Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17–Ollie Norris, 18–Pasilio Tosi, 19–Samipeni Finau, 20–Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21–Cortez Ratima, 22–Quinn Tupaea, 23–Damian McKenzie.