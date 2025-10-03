All Blacks lose lock Vaa'i for Rugby Championship finale v Australia

MELBOURNE :New Zealand lock Tupou Vaa'i has been ruled out of the final Rugby Championship test against Australia in Perth on Saturday after injuring his right knee in training, the team said.

Fabian Holland will take Vaa'i's place in the starting side with Patrick Tuipulotu providing cover off the bench.

The winner at Perth Stadium can claim the Rugby Championship title if leaders South Africa lose their final match to Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday.

Revised New Zealand team:

15-Will Jordan, 14-Leroy Carter, 13-Quinn Tupaea, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Leicester Fainga'anuku, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-Cam Roigard, 8-Peter Lakai, 7-Ardie Savea, 6-Simon Parker, 5-Fabian Holland, 4-Scott Barrett (captain), 3-Fletcher Newell, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Tamaiti Williams

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17-George Bower, 18-Pasilio Tosi, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Wallace Sititi, 21-Cortez Ratima, 22-Rieko Ioane, 23-Ruben Love