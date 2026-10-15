All Blacks make three changes to starting side for second Bledisloe Cup test

SYDNEY, Oct 15 : New Zealand coach Dave Rennie has made three changes to his starting side for Saturday's second Bledisloe Cup test against Australia, including bringing in Fabian Holland for Josh Lord at lock and replacing Ethan de Groot with George Bower at loosehead prop.

• Rennie lost forwards Anton Segner and Asafo Aumua as well as winger Leroy Carter to injuries and concussions sustained in last week's 50-19 victory, which secured the Bledisloe Cup for a 24th consecutive year.

• Josh Moorby has been promoted from the bench to replace Carter on the left wing but most of the injury-enforced changes are to the bench.

• Hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho, prop Xavier Numia, loose forward Du'Plessis Kirifi, scrumhalf Cortez Ratima and centre Timoci Tavatavanawai come into the replacements.

• Richie Mo'unga is once again unavailable because of a calf injury so Damian McKenzie gets another run in the number 10 shirt after a fine game at Eden Park last week. Beauden Barrett again starts at fullback.

• Forward Ethan Blackadder is also unavailable due to injury.

• "The Wallabies are a proud side and they'll be hurting after last week," Rennie said in a statement. "It's a great challenge for us to now face them in front of their home crowd in Sydney."

• New Zealand have beaten Australia in their last 12 meetings.

• Team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Quinn Tupaea, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Josh Moorby, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-Cam Roigard, 8-Wallace Sititi, 7-Peter Lakai, 6-Tupou Vaa'i, 5-Fabian Holland, 4-Scott Barrett, 3-Fletcher Newell, 2-Codie Taylor (captain), 1-George Bower.

• Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17-Xavier Numia, 18-Pasilio Tosi, 19-Shannon Frizell, 20-Du'Plessis Kirifi, 21-Cortez Ratima, 22-Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23-Rieko Ioane.