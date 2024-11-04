Logo
All Blacks' Taylor and Barrett ruled out of Ireland test due to concussion
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn International - New Zealand Training - The Lensbury hotel, London, Britain - November 1, 2024 New Zealand's Codie Taylor during training Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo

04 Nov 2024 03:53AM
All Black hooker Codie Taylor and fly-half Beauden Barrett have been ruled out of the test match against Ireland on Friday due to concussion protocols, New Zealand announced on Sunday.

Both players played in Saturday's rip-roaring 24-22 win against England at Twickenham.

They will be replaced by hooker Brodie McAlister and first-five Harry Plummer from the All Blacks XV squad.

Ruben Love is also set to rejoin the All Blacks squad after his appearance for the All Blacks XVs in their victory over Munster.

All Blacks XV loose forward Christian Lio-Willie will remain with the team as extra cover while Dalton Papali'i and Ethan Blackadder continue their rehabilitation at home.

Centre Billy Proctor will return to New Zealand as he and his partner prepare for the arrival of their first child.

The test match will take place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Source: Reuters

