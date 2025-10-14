Logo
All Blacks' Tuipulotu out of Northern Hemisphere tour with injury
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Japan v New Zealand - Yokohama International Stadium, Yokohama, Japan - October 26, 2024 New Zealand's Patrick Tuipulotu in action REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

14 Oct 2025 07:27AM
New Zealand lock Patrick Tuipulotu has been ruled out of the Northern Hemisphere tour with the shoulder injury that plagued him through the Rugby Championship.

New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday the injury had deteriorated since the tournament and scans showed the 56-cap veteran needed surgery.

Tuipulotu is expected to be sidelined for about six months and will likely miss the start of the Super Rugby season with the Auckland Blues.

Sam Darry replaces 32-year-old Tuipulotu in the squad for tests against Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales.

Source: Reuters
