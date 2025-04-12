All parties committed to 2026 F1 engine rules, says FIA

SAKHIR, Bahrain :Teams and manufacturers are committed to Formula One's new engine era from 2026 and will continue to discuss future options, the governing FIA said on Friday amid speculation about an eventual return to V10 or V8 engines using sustainable fuel.

The sport is set to continue next season with 1.6 litre V6 turbo hybrid power units but using a far more powerful electrical component than currently and running on fully sustainable fuel.

Formula One has also been considering a possible return, also powered by sustainable fuel and perhaps some way down the road, to the naturally-aspirated V8 or V10 engines whose noise is missed by many.

A meeting of stakeholders at the Bahrain Grand Prix to discuss current and future power unit direction was "constructive", the FIA said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Audi, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Mercedes, Red Bull and Sauber.

"All parties are committed to the 2026 regulations and look forward to the prospect of exciting racing," the FIA said.

"All parties agreed to continue discussions on the future technical direction of the sport.

"A level of electrification will always be part of any future considerations.

"The use of sustainable fuel will be an imperative."

The FIA added that whatever future engine 'roadmap' was decided on, the governing body would support teams and engine manufacturers in ensuring containment of costs, taking environmental considerations into account and acting in the best interests of the sport.

Sauber principal Jonathan Wheatley, whose team will become Audi next year, told reporters the meeting had the best interests of Formula One at heart.

"That was the basis of the entire conversation, and the feedback I’ve had was very encouraging," he said.

"What I would say just talking about 2026 is that Audi is very clear about its position.

"The reason they’ve got involved in the sport is the excitement around the three pillars that we see as really important – the first one being a highly efficient engine, the second one being an advanced hybrid system and, of course, sustainable fuels being the bedrock of that."