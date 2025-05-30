Allegri returns to AC Milan as head coach for second time

AC Milan appointed Massimiliano Allegri as the new head coach on Friday, a day after sacking Sergio Conceicao, with the Italian tasked with transforming the struggling club into title contenders again in his second stint.

Allegri will replace the Portuguese coach who came in mid-season to help them win the Italian Super Cup but was sacked after the club ultimately failed to qualify for any European competition after a disappointing eighth-placed finish.

Their final game of the season, a 2-0 home win over Monza, was overshadowed by fan protests against the club ownership and hierarchy.

Milan did not mention the length of Allegri's contract. The 57-year-old's first stint lasted three-and-a-half seasons where he took charge in 178 games before he was sacked when the club found themselves 30 points behind leaders Juve in January 2014.

The Italian will also have to wait to take charge of his team in an official game as he has not finished serving a suspension after being sent off in his last game for Juve in May 2024.

Juve won the Coppa Italia beating Atalanta in the final but Allegri sent off towards the end of the game for his fierce protests over refereeing decisions, a reason Juve cited for his dismissal.

Milan, who started the season with Paulo Fonseca in charge before Conceicao took over, finished 13th in the new Champions League group stage before they were knocked out by Dutch side Feyenoord in the knockout phase playoffs.

Conceicao's side nearly salvaged their season with a Coppa Italia run but lost in the final where Bologna won 1-0 to end a 51-year trophy drought and also qualify for the Europa League.

Seven-times winners of the Champions League, Milan have not won the competition since their last triumph in the 2006-07 season while their last Scudetto came in the 2021-22 campaign.

Allegri, who previously guided Milan to a Serie A title in the 2010-11 season, last managed Juventus.

The Italian won five league titles and five Coppa Italia trophies with Juve in two separate stints while also guiding them to two Champions League finals.