Allman finally gets world discus gold
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's Discus Throw Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 14, 2025 Valarie Allman of the U.S. celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's discus throw final REUTERS/Issei Kato
Sep 14, 2025; Tokyo, Japan; Valarie Allman (USA) competes in the women’s discus throw during the World Athletic Championships at National Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Tokyo, Japan; Valarie Allman (USA) competes in the women’s discus throw during the World Athletic Championships at National Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Tokyo, Japan; Valarie Allman (USA) competes in the women’s discus throw during the World Athletic Championships at National Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Women's Discus Throw Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 14, 2025 Valarie Allman of the U.S. celebrates after winning the Women's Discus Throw Final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
14 Sep 2025 07:49PM
TOKYO :American double Olympic discus champion Valarie Allman finally claimed the world title that has proved so elusive when she took an emphatic gold in Tokyo with a throw of 69.48 metres on Sunday.

Allman, who won Olympic gold in the same Tokyo stadium four years ago, had back-to-back bronzes in the world championships but was a class apart from the moment she opened Sunday's proceedings with 67.63 metres.

She improved that with the winning throw, while Jorinde van Klinken of the Netherlands took silver with 67.50. Silinda Morales of Cuba took a surprise bronze after a personal best throw of 67.25.

Source: Reuters
