Allman finally gets world discus gold

TOKYO :American double Olympic discus champion Valarie Allman finally claimed the world title that has proved so elusive when she took an emphatic gold in Tokyo with a throw of 69.48 metres on Sunday.

Allman, who won Olympic gold in the same Tokyo stadium four years ago, had back-to-back bronzes in the world championships but was a class apart from the moment she opened Sunday's proceedings with 67.63 metres.

She improved that with the winning throw, while Jorinde van Klinken of the Netherlands took silver with 67.50. Silinda Morales of Cuba took a surprise bronze after a personal best throw of 67.25.