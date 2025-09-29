Alonso calls for focus as Real prepare for Champions League game in Almaty

ALMATY : Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso urged his side to shift focus to their Champions League campaign as they prepare to face debutants Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan on Tuesday, days after a humbling 5-2 defeat by Atletico Madrid in LaLiga.

Alonso found himself fielding questions in what may be the most remote press conference in Champions League history on Monday in Almaty - 6,441 kilometres from Madrid and the easternmost city ever to host a game in the competition.

The Real Madrid coach faced a room packed with local media seizing the unique opportunity to host the record 15-times European Cup winners.

Saturday's loss at the Metropolitano was Real's first defeat to their city rivals since January 2024 and the first time they had conceded five goals to Atletico in 75 years.

LESSONS LEARNED FROM LOSS TO ATLETICO

Alonso called for lessons to be learned but stressed the importance of moving forward.

"I think that both in victory and defeat, the feeling should last 24 hours. Then comes the analysis," Alonso told reporters. "It wasn't just about attitude; it was also pace, tactics – things about the game. We've done the analysis and we're going to use it."

Real Madrid began their European campaign with a 2-1 home win over Olympique de Marseille two weeks ago.

Alonso emphasised the need to secure points on the road, regardless of the opponent or location.

"The match is just another match, it's not an excuse," he said of the long journey to Kazakhstan. "It doesn't matter who the opponent is or where we're playing – we want to win."

The manager dismissed concerns about a lack of communication in the dressing room, describing his squad as a work in progress.

"Sometimes, to take a step forward, you have to take two steps back," he said. "It hurts, but we're already in Champions League mode."

Alonso remains optimistic about his team’s ability to bounce back.

"We weren’t at our best. It’s part of the learning process. It has hurt, but we’re thinking about what to do tomorrow. We don’t want to drop points," he said.

Real Madrid’s packed schedule and the long-distance travel to Almaty will test their adaptability.

"The smartest person is the one who adapts best. Getting off to a good start is important, and we want to pick up points away from home."