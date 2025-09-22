Alonso defends rotation policy as Vinicius tensions simmer

MADRID :Vinicius Jr has yet to complete a full 90 minutes for Real Madrid this season under new manager Xabi Alonso, leaving the him visibly frustrated and making headlines in Spanish media despite the team's perfect start to the campaign.

The 25-year-old Brazilian, who scored in Champions League finals during Real's triumphs in 2022 and 2024, has been substituted in 10 of the 12 matches since Alonso took charge in June following Carlo Ancelotti's departure.

He started on the bench in the other two games, including last week's Champions League opener against Olympique de Marseille.

Saturday's match against Espanyol highlighted the puzzling situation.

Vinicius was a constant threat down the left flank and assisted Mbappe's goal and hit the post from close range in one of his best games this season – yet Alonso still substituted him, with the Brazilian leaving the pitch fuming at his coach.

The statistics fuel the controversy because despite being the Real player second most involved in goals, Vinicius ranks only 10th in minutes played.

When pressed about his rotation policy on Monday, Alonso remained diplomatically vague while acknowledging his star player's displeasure.

"I was a player myself and when I was substituted, I didn't like it either. I don't think it's a big deal that the players show their frustration," Alonso told a brief press conference ahead of Tuesday's LaLiga match against Levante.

"I'm happy with what Vinicius is doing, it is still early in the season. We need everyone, I'm happy and we can do better in the last third," the manager added.

The tension has not affected Real Madrid's results as they top the LaLiga standings on 15 points after five matches, two clear of champions Barcelona.