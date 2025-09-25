Alonso says leaving F1 will be easier if Aston are competitive

LONDON :Formula One's oldest driver Fernando Alonso says he is more likely to retire next year if his Aston Martin team have a competitive season.

The double world champion will be 45 next July and out of contract at the end of a season that sees a major technical change, with a new engine era and Honda joining as Aston Martin's partner.

"If things go well, I think it's a very good moment to stop," the Spaniard said in an interview published on the team's website.

"I've been chasing a competitive car and a competitive racing for many, many years, and if I have that I think it's a very good way to close my career.

"Let's say that if we are competitive, there is more chance that I stop. If we are not competitive, it will be very hard to give up without trying again."

Alonso has not won a race since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, when he was at Ferrari, and took his championships with Renault in 2005 and 2006.

He joined Aston Martin, who now have multiple-title-winning designer and technical ace Adrian Newey working for them, in 2023 from Renault-owned Alpine after a previous stint with McLaren.

The Spaniard is also a double winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours with Toyota and has competed in the Indianapolis 500 and Dakar Rally.