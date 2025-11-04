Alonso says 'special' Wirtz helped him land Real job

Xabi Alonso credits Florian Wirtz with helping him land the Real Madrid manager's job after they won a German league and cup double together at Bayer Leverkusen, and says the midfielder just needs time to rediscover his best form at Liverpool.

The 22-year-old was named the German top flight's player of the season in the 2023-24 season, when Alonso guided Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title without losing a game.

Liverpool signed Wirtz for a reported fee of 100 million pounds ($134.21 million), with a further 16 million pounds in potential bonuses, in June, the same month Alonso debuted as Real head coach at the Club World Cup.

Wirtz is yet to score for Liverpool in 14 appearances but Alonso, who played 210 games for Liverpool between 2004-2009, said it would take him time to adjust to life in England.

"It's a big change for him to come here to Liverpool after so many years in Germany, his whole life, and a few years in Leverkusen," Alonso told reporters on Monday ahead of a Champions League group-stage meeting with Liverpool on Tuesday.

"He needs to adapt, but he's a really special player. He has the quality, he has the personality, he's competitive.

"He was so special, and probably one of the reasons that I am here (at Real) is because of Flo. I am thankful for him."

Alonso also weighed in on Real winger Vinicius Jr's angry reaction to being substituted in a 2-1 league victory over rivals Barcelona last month.

The Brazilian international has apologised publicly and Alonso said the team had moved on.

"Important that he spoke to his teammates about it, and it was just left and underlined after that and finished," he added. "We don't want it to happen again ... The chapter has closed."

($1 = 0.7451 pounds)