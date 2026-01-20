Alpine skiing-Austria's Scheib wins Kronplatz GS, impressive return for Brignone

KRONPLATZ, Italy, Jan 20 : Austria's Julia Scheib won a women's World Cup giant slalom in Kronplatz on Tuesday as Italy's Federica Brignone boosted her Olympic hopes with an impressive sixth place on her return from injury.

Scheib's fourth win in seven giants this season extended her lead in the discipline standings to 139 points and confirmed her status as a favourite for next month's Milano Cortina Olympics.

Switzerland's Camille Rast was second, 0.37 slower, and Sweden's Sara Hector, leader after the first run, finished third.

World champion Brignone, 35, was seventh and fastest of the Italians in the first run on home snow and improved in the second.

The double overall World Cup champion and 2022 Olympic silver medallist fractured her left tibia and fibula in a giant slalom crash at the Italian championships last April.

The Italian has described her comeback and build-up to the Olympics, which start on February 6, as a series of physical tests rather than a conventional preparation.

"I'm here to test my body, especially my leg," she said on Monday. "I'm definitely not here for a big result, but for a big result for myself. Just being able to race will already be a big success."

Compatriot Sofia Goggia, a double Olympic medallist and winner of a super-G in December, slid out of the first run.

Brignone was next out of the start hut with bib number 13 and looked confident, finishing with a time 1.18 seconds off first run leader Sara Hector of Sweden.

"I admit that when I put the poles outside the start hut I thought for a moment 'I don't know if I'm ready'," Brignone told Italian reporters.

"At first I was a bit stiff but I remembered to breathe after a few gates. With the adrenaline I didn't feel too much pain. I am so happy."

U.S. ski great and overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin finished fourth with Poland's Maryna Gasienica-Daniel fifth.