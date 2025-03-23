Alpine skiing-Brignone claims World Cup overall title after downhill cancelled

Italy's Federica Brignone was crowned this season's women's World Cup overall champion on Saturday after the cancellation of the downhill races in Sun Valley, Idaho, due to strong winds.

Brignone secured her second overall crown at the age of 34 and became the oldest skier - male or female - to claim an overall World Cup title in alpine skiing.

She also won the overall World Cup in 2020 after American defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin took time out following the death of her father in February of that year.

Holding a 382-point lead over Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, the cancellation of Saturday's downhill races ensured Brignone could no longer be overtaken in the standings.

She also secured the season’s downhill crown and, with the Winter Olympics in her home area of Milan less than a year away, the Italian now prepares as one of the top favourites.

The cancellation of the men's races meant Swiss Marco Odermatt claimed the downhill crown for a second straight year.

The 27-year-old had already clinched his fourth successive overall World Cup title earlier this month, along with the giant slalom and super-G trophies.