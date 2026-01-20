Alpine skiing-Brignone makes a giant return on home snow as fastest Italian

KRONPLATZ, Italy, Jan 20 : Italy's giant slalom world champion Federica Brignone made a strong return to competitive action on home snow on Tuesday in a boost for her Milano Cortina Olympic hopes after a long injury layoff.

The 35-year-old was seventh in the first run of a World Cup giant slalom in the resort of Kronplatz, and fastest of the home skiers.

The double overall World Cup champion and 2022 Olympic silver medallist fractured her left tibia and fibula in a giant slalom crash at the Italian championships last April.

The Italian has described her comeback and build-up to the Olympics, which start on February 6, as a series of physical tests rather than a conventional preparation.

"I’m here to test my body, especially my leg," she said on Monday. "I’m definitely not here for a big result, but for a big result for myself. Just being able to race will already be a big success."

Compatriot Sofia Goggia, a double Olympic medallist and another big hope for her home Games after winning a super-G in December, fell and slid out of the first run without apparent injury.

Brignone was next out of the start hut with bib number 13 and looked confident, finishing with a time 1.18 seconds off first run leader Sara Hector of Sweden.

The Italian waved to the crowd after crossing the line, her time quicker than New Zealand's Alica Robinson (13th) and American Paula Moltzan (eighth) - the other giant slalom medallists at last year's world championships in Saalbach.

"I admit that when I put the poles outside the start hut I thought for a moment 'I don't know if I'm ready'," Brignone told Italian reporters.

"At first I was a bit stiff but I remembered to breathe after a few gates. With the adrenaline I didn't feel too much pain. I am so happy."

Italy had Lara Della Mea in 10th place, Asja Zenere in 12th and Alice Pazzaglia 24th.

Hector set the pace in one minute and 13.54 seconds, 0.15 quicker than Switzerland's Camille Rast, with Austria's Julia Scheib in third place and 0.39 behind the Swede.

U.S. ski great Mikaela Shiffrin was fourth and 0.89 off the pace going into the second run.