Alpine skiing-Crans-Montana downhill cancelled after Vonn crashes

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland, Jan 30 : U.S. Alpine ski great Lindsey Vonn crashed out of the last women's World Cup downhill before the Milano Cortina Olympics on Friday, with the gold medal favourite in obvious discomfort as she got back on her skis.

Organisers cancelled the race in worsening conditions, with snow falling and Vonn the sixth and last of those out of the start hut.

The 41-year-old, in winning form as she prepared for an age-defying Olympic comeback next week, lost her balance and crashed into the side netting, with her airbag inflating.

Vonn was able to get back up on her skis but was seemingly in some pain from her left leg, stopping at one point to clutch her knee.

She was comforted at the finish by teammate Jacqueline Wiles.

Three of the first six skiers down the piste, shortened due to weather conditions with snow falling steadily, crashed. Vonn had bib number six.

Austrian Nina Ortlieb was able to ski away but Norway's Marte Monsen was less fortunate.

Clutching her knees after being freed from the netting, Monsen was strapped into a stretcher and carried away with a bloodied face.

The first training run for the women's Olympic downhill is scheduled for Wednesday.