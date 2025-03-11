Logo
Alpine skiing-Former Croatian skier Kostelic rescued after going missing at sea while kayaking
FILE PHOTO: Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Skiing World Championships - Men's Special Slalom - St. Moritz, Switzerland - 19/2/17 - Ivica Kostelic of Croatia in action.REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

11 Mar 2025 03:53PM
Former Croatian Alpine ski racer Ivica Kostelic was rescued by the armed forces of Montenegro after getting lost at sea while kayaking, Croatian media reported on Monday.

Kostelic, who won four Olympic silver medals for Croatia and took gold in slalom at the 2003 Alpine World Ski Championships, was pulled out of the sea near Ulcinj after getting lost while kayaking with another person.

The army and navy of Montenegro mounted a rescue effort that included patrol boats and a helicopter to locate the missing persons.

Media reports said that 45-year-old Kostelic and the other person were fine after being rescued.

Source: Reuters
