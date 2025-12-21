Alpine skiing-Goggia seals Super-G win ahead of Robinson and Vonn

Dec 21 : ‌Italy’s Sofia Goggia won the women’s Super-G in Val d'Isere on Sunday, sealing her first victory of the season ahead of New Zealand’s Alice Robinson, with American veteran Lindsey Vonn completing the podium in third.

Goggia clocked the ‌fastest run in one minute 20.24 ‌seconds, with Robinson pushing hard to finish just 0.15 seconds behind, while Vonn crossed the line 0.36 seconds adrift of Goggia.

Despite taking the win, the Italian was not entirely convinced by her own performance, ‍even if it was enough to secure her 27th World Cup victory overall.

“I’m a bit surprised because I skied the whole course with a lot still in ​reserve, so when ‌I reached the finish I didn’t think it would hold up,” Goggia said.

For Vonn, a ​slightly wider line over the opening jump cost her time ⁠early on, leaving the ‌American off the leading splits and chasing ​for the remainder of the run.

“I was missing a bit of direction on the first ‍jump,” she said. “It felt okay at the time, but ⁠looking back it probably cost me. From there on, ​the skiing was solid," ‌Vonn said.