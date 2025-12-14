Alpine skiing-Haugan takes Norway's first win of World Cup season

VAL D'ISERE, France, Dec 14 : Timon Haugan gave Norway a first win of the World Cup Alpine ski season on Sunday in a men's slalom in the French resort of Val d'Isere.

The 28-year-old's success sent him top of the slalom standings after three races.

Switzerland's slalom world champion Loic Meillard was second, after winning a giant slalom on Saturday and going fastest in the opening leg, with Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen third.

Meillard was last to run and crossed the line 0.28 slower than Haugan's time of one minute 37.89 seconds.

Italy's Alex Vinatzer set the fastest time in the second leg to finish fourth after being 25th in the opening run down the Face de Bellevarde slope.

Olympic champion Clement Noel of France was one of five who failed to finish the second leg.