Alpine skiing-Huetter clinches first World Cup win of season, Vonn finishes third

VAL D'ISERE, ‌France, Dec 20 : Austria's Cornelia Huetter claimed her first World Cup win of the season in the downhill at Val d'Isere on Saturday as American great Lindsey Vonn had to ‌settle for third.

Huetter, overall downhill ‌champion last term, produced an error-free run down the Oreiller-Killy course to claim the 10th World Cup victory of her career, clocking 1:41.54. Germany’s Kira Weidle-Winkelmann was ‍second, 0.26 seconds behind.

The 41-year-old Vonn had looked set for a record eighth win at the French resort but lost time ​when she veered ‌off the race line. She still did enough, however, for her 141st ​career World Cup podium and third in ⁠three downhills this season.

Italy's ‌Sofia Goggia was quickest at the ​halfway point but lost time in the lower section and finished eighth.

Vonn ‍leads the downhill rankings with 240 points, ⁠followed by Emma Aicher of Germany on ​171 and Huetter ‌with 155.