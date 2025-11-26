Logo
Alpine skiing-Italy's Brignone back on the slopes seven months after leg fractures
FILE PHOTO: Mar 25, 2025; Sun Valley, ID, USA; Federica Brignone of Italy during the first run of the women's giant slalom alpine skiing race in the 2025 FIS Ski World Cup at Sun Valley. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Mar 27, 2025; Sun Valley, ID, USA; World Cup overall points winner Federica Brignone of Italy celebrates after the 2025 FIS Ski World Cup at Sun Valley. Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images/File Photo
26 Nov 2025 10:43PM (Updated: 26 Nov 2025 10:45PM)
Italy's World Cup overall champion Federica Brignone is back on the slopes seven months after sustaining a double leg fracture as she aims to compete at the Winter Olympics in February, the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) said on Wednesday.

Brignone, who was injured when she suffered a fall at the Italian Championships on April 3, has completed the first part of her rehabilitation in Turin, the FISI said.

"She therefore took to the snow in Cervinia, where she completed a few laps on touring skis, accompanied by federal technicians," the statement added.

"The aim at this stage is to add stability and confidence to her recovery, objectives that the champion from Valle d'Aosta will continue to pursue in the coming weeks, alternating between weight training in the gym and further days on the slopes."

Brignone said last month it would be her dream to compete at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, which start on February 6.

Source: Reuters
