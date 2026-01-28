Alpine skiing-Italy's ski team to pay tribute to victims of Crans Montana fire

MILAN, Jan 27 : Italy's alpine ski team taking part in this weekend's World Cup races at Crans Montana will pay tribute to victims of a fire that claimed 40 lives in the Swiss resort earlier this month, the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) said on Tuesday.

The athletes will lay flowers at the site of the disaster and observe a minute's silence. The 'Azzurri' competing in the races - the last test before next month's Milano Cortina Olympics, will also wear black arm-bands.

A diplomatic spat between Italy and Switzerland over the handling of the inquiry into the fire erupted at the weekend, with Italy recalling its ambassador from Switzerland after expressing outrage at the Swiss investigation into the fire that killed six Italian nationals during a New Year party.

The Italian men's ski team have greatly improved their gold medal chances, led by the performances of 24-year-old Giovanni Franzoni, who added victory in the Kitzbuehel downhill race on Saturday to a run of recent podium finishes.

FIS confirmed in a statement on January 16 that along with the organising committee Swiss-Ski it had jointly decided to go ahead with the World Cup races in Crans Montana, but with a curtailed programme of events.

Local organisers and the International Ski Federation will hold a minute's silence before the start of the races, cancel all side events and remove advertising from the course, FISI added.

No activities are planned in the fan zone, while all daytime events in the centre of Crans-Montana and at the local curling club will be cancelled.

The Crans Montana World Cup schedule includes a women's downhill on Friday followed by a women's super-G race on Saturday and a men's downhill on Sunday.

The Winter Games opening ceremony will take place in Milan on February 6, with the men's downhill in Bormio - the first Alpine skiing event - the following day.