Alpine skiing-Norway's Monsen to rejoin Alpine squad after fall

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 4 : Norway's downhiller Marte Monsen will rejoin their women's Olympic Alpine squad in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Thursday after a crash in Switzerland last weekend, the national team said.

Monsen was one of three fallers, including U.S. great Lindsey Vonn, among the first six starters in the Crans-Montana race last Friday. The race was cancelled after Vonn's fall.

Monsen, 26, was clutching her knees after being freed from the netting. She was then strapped into a stretcher and carried away with a bloodied face.

"In consultation with the health team, it has been decided that Marte Monsen will leave Norway and join the Norwegian squad in Cortina tomorrow," the team said.

"Monsen ... has been home for examinations and follow-up. Over the next few days, it will be assessed whether she is ready for the downhill on Sunday."

The downhill is the opening race of the women's programme. Thursday's training has already been cancelled due to heavy snowfall.