Alpine skiing-Pinheiro Braathen gives Brazil historic first World Cup win

LEVI, Finland :Lucas Pinheiro Braathen made Alpine skiing history as he delivered Brazil's first-ever World Cup victory in a thrilling season-opening race at Levi on Sunday.

Pinheiro Braathen, who switched allegiance from Norway to Brazil last year, held a commanding 0.41-seconds lead from the first run and weaved his way down through the gates again in an ice-cool second run to claim the landmark win.

France's Olympic slalom champion Clement Noel was second, 0.31 seconds slower, while home fans in the Arctic Circle resort celebrated noisily as Eduard Hallberg came third.

Brazil is better known for soccer and samba, but as the 25-year-old Pinheiro Braathen hurtled across the line, he dropped to his knees and roared to the dark sky having become one of the vast South American country's most unlikely sports stars.

"I try to ski with my heart and in my own way, even if it comes with big sacrifices," Oslo-born Pinheiro Braathen said.

"Being oneself is a tough road, but for me it's the right way, and today it led me to the very top."

Soon after the Brazilian anthem rang out across the picture-postcard finish area, Pinheiro Braathen was presented with the traditional prize for a winner in Levi - a reindeer.

Pinheiro Braathen, who said he reluctantly took up skiing aged eight after being introduced to it by his father, is no stranger to the top of a World Cup podium.

He won five times in the colours of Norway, three times in slalom and twice in giant slalom and in 2023 he was crowned World Cup champion in the slalom discipline.

But his victory on Sunday was extra special for the technical specialist who quit the sport before the start of the 2023-24 season following a fall-out with the Norwegian ski federation, only to return a year later to race for Brazil, his mother's native country and the one he says helped form his colourful personality.

With his fashion statements and DJ appearances on the club scene, Pinheiro Braathen brings his own samba flair to the traditional world of Alpine ski racing and says he wants to help make the sport more culturally diverse.

"I would hope that maybe me showing that I can put Brazil on a map in such a sport encourages people from countries that aren't well represented to dare to go for it," he said soon after switching to Brazil.

"If I can just convince one kid to still go for it, that would make me the happiest person alive."

He made good on that vow on Sunday, and while most Brazilian eyes will still be fixed on next year's soccer World Cup, interest in the Winter Olympics may now be soaring down on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro.

Sunday's race was a gripping contest and, at one point, it seemed as though unheralded Briton Laurie Taylor might win after a scintillating fastest second run put him in first place.

Then Hallberg sparked wild celebrations by going 0.04 seconds quicker than the Brit who ended up a career-best fourth.

Noel piled on the pressure in the penultimate run of the day to grab the lead, but the script was already written for Pinheiro Braathen.

"If there are kids out there watching, your difference is your superpower - believe in it," he said.