Alpine skiing-Shiffrin roars back to win Semmering World Cup slalom
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - St. Moritz, Switzerland - December 14, 2025 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. in action REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G - St. Moritz, Switzerland - December 14, 2025 Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. reacts after her run REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
29 Dec 2025 03:48AM
Dec 28 : ‌Mikaela Shiffrin recovered from a tentative opening run to produce a precise second one under the floodlights and win the women's World Cup slalom in ‌Semmering, Austria on Sunday.

Lying ‌fourth and over half a second behind the leader after the first run, the American stormed back to beat Switzerland’s Camille Rast by 0.09 ‍seconds, with Albania’s Lara Colturi finishing third.

It was Shiffrin's 106th World Cup victory and sixth consecutive slalom triumph, ​five of ‌them this season.

"It was a really hard day," Shiffrin said. "The ​conditions were tough and it was a ⁠big fight. The ‌pressure was on, but I ​managed to deliver the best run I could."

The 30-year-old twice ‍Olympic gold medallist will be among the ⁠favourites at next year's Winter Games ​in Milano ‌Cortina.

(Tommy Lund in Gdansk, ‍editing ​by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
